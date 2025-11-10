/Silver kings 2025: Top 10 nations leading Silver production worldwide

Silver is a lustrous, whitish-grey, and highly malleable as well as ductile metal which possesses the highest electrical and thermal conductivity. Historically, it has always been valued for jewellery and currency. Here's a list of the top 7 nations producing the largest amount of Silver.
With over 202 million ounces annually, Mexico leads global silver production, accounting for 24 per cent of the world’s output. Mining giants like Fresnillo and Peñasquito drive large-scale extraction using advanced technologies. Silver is deeply embedded in the culture, economy, and exports of the nation, making Mexico the dominant force in international silver markets year after year.
China ranks second, producing nearly 109 million ounces of silver in 2025. Most silver is mined as a by-product from massive base-metal operations. The country is also a top consumer, using silver extensively in electronics, solar energy, and manufacturing. China’s robust refining capabilities and growing industrial demand reinforce its central role in the global supply chain.
Peru produced about 107 million ounces of silver, putting it in third place. The Andes region, rich in mineral deposits, hosts famous mines like Antamina and Uchucchacua. Peru’s mining industry is key for exports, employment, and technological innovation, and silver remains a vital component of its traditional and modern industrial landscape.
Chile’s annual silver output in 2025 reached 52 million ounces. The sector benefits from political stability and strong investment, with major operations such as Codelco and Salares Norte expanding consistently. Chile’s mining sector uses modern extraction and sustainability techniques, helping it maintain relevance in international commodity markets and support its broader economy.
Bolivia, once famous for the legendary Cerro Rico, produced about 42.6 million ounces of silver. The mining industry, both state-run and private, remains vital for national income and employment. Silver extraction is part of Bolivia’s identity and supports rural communities, while ongoing modernisation helps the country compete globally in mineral exports.
Poland ranks sixth globally, with a 2025 output of 42.5 million ounces, mostly obtained as a by-product from copper mining. KGHM Polska Miedź is a world-leading integrated copper and silver producer. Poland’s mining infrastructure, regulatory standards, and European market integration ensure high efficiency and environmental responsibility in silver production.
Russia’s silver production reached 39.8 million ounces in 2025, with companies like Polymetal International and Norilsk Nickel at the forefront. The country continues to expand mining operations to meet domestic and export demands, with silver fueling growth in electronics and high-tech manufacturing. Russia invests heavily in refining capabilities and supply chain integration.