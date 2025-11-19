Meta, the company owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has removed the video of the Delhi blast accused from all its platforms, saying the content goes against the company terms and rules. The suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, was a doctor from Kashmir working at the Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, and was a key member of the white-collar terror module. The video was recorded by the suicide bomber on his phone. The car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort resulted in 10 deaths and left several injured. In the video, the highly radicalised bomber made an attempt to justify suicide attacks.

The video was found on a phone Umar had left back home in Pulwama with his brother, who had earlier tried to dispose of the handset in a pond because of the fear of getting involved but later told agencies about it.

Intelligence officials pointed out that the video was a tool deployed by terrorist organisations and their backers to ease the dilemma faced by new recruits who believe suicide is forbidden in their religion.

The video was shared on social media and went viral. The investigators had found the video while probing the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module.

Umar had given his phone to his younger brother, who was picked up by Jammu and Kashmir Police from the family’s home in Pulwama on the night of the Red Fort blast.

Police said the younger brother took them to a drain where he had thrown the phone and found it after a lot of effort.

Once the phone was recovered, it was sent for data extraction. At least four videos were extracted, including the one that is in public. The videos have been shared with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the State Investigation Agency (SIA).

Investigators revealed that Umar’s associates told them he was the most radicalised member of the group and frequently talked about suicide bombing.

Besides Umar, the other members of the terror module included his colleagues from Al Falah University, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Shaheen Shahid Ansari from Lucknow, besides Dr Adeel Majeed Rather, who worked at a private hospital in Saharanpur.