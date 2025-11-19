/Bangladesh to petition Interpol for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition from India: Reports

After Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death in an absentia trial for “crimes against humanity” over her government’s crackdown on student protests in July 2024, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Dhaka is planning to seek the help of Interpol for her extradition along with former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal from India. The Yunus government had urged the Indian government on Monday to extradite Hasina and Kamal, after both were sentenced to death. Bangladesh foreign ministry cited an extradition agreement with India and said it was an “obligatory responsibility” for New Delhi to ensure her return to Bangladesh. The plan to tap Interpol for the extradition of Hasina and Kamal has been reported by several Bangladeshi media outlets.

“Providing refuge to these individuals, who have been convicted of crimes against humanity, by any other country would be a highly unfriendly act and a disregard for justice,” the letter read.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, which led the prosecution against Hasina for the alleged atrocities during students’ protests, is preparing an application to seek the extradition of the two top leaders, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported.

Hasina has been living in India after she had to flee Bangladesh on August 5, 2024 following the massive protests.

Both Hasina and Kamal have alleged that the verdict is politically motivated and lacked due process. Hasina’s Awami League condemned the judgment as “made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate”. The party called the process “biased and politically motivated”.

Kamal said that the verdict was on “expected” linesand alleged the court was created solely to “finish Awami League leadership”. He also pointed to Pakistan’s reaction to the verdict and said that it revealed a lot.

What did India say on ICT conviction order

India has said that it noted the International Crimes Tribunal’s verdict regarding Sheikh Hasina and that it remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

“As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion, and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

However, India has not commented on the request for Hasina’s extradition. Extradition is a lengthy process requiring review of tribunal documents to ensure due procedure, fair representation, and credible testimony, and exemptions to the treaty apply if the case appears political, said a Reuters report, citing an Indian government source.

The interim government in Dhaka said that India’s failure to return her would be “a highly unfriendly gesture and an affront to justice”.

Interpol Red Notice for Sheikh Hasina?

Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim on Tuesday said preparations were underway to request an Interpol Red Notice for the two on the basis of a conviction warrant, reported Bangladeshi daily The Financial Express.

The police in Bangladesh had earlier sought Interpol red notices for 12 absconding suspects including Sheikh Hasina, accused of crimes against humanity after cases were filed last year.

India and Bangladesh have a 2013 extradition treaty that obligates both countries to hand over convicted fugitives. However, the treaty also allows refusal in cases deemed “political in character”.