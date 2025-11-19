/US sells $700 million air-defence system to Taiwan amid Japan-China row over island nation

Google Preferred
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 17:54 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 17:54 IST
Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

This came amid Japan-China tensions over Taiwan. Following this, Taiwan is preparing its citizens for any emergencies, like a natural disaster or a Chinese invasion.

The US has confirmed selling Taiwan an advanced missile system worth almost $700 million, which has been battle-tested in Ukraine. This was the island nation's second weapons package in a week, bringing the total to $1 billion. In the Indo-Pacific region, only Australia and Indonesia now operate the system, three of which the United States said last year Taiwan would receive as part of a $2-billion weapons sale.

The weapon system is called the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) medium-range air defence solution. "Fiscal 2026 foreign military sales (Taiwan) funds in the amount of $698,948,760 were obligated," the Pentagon said in a statement.

