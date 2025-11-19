/Mexico says no to Trump’s plan for military action on cartels within its borders

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has rejected any possibility of US military intervention in the country, saying ready to collaborate but will not accept any intervention by a foreign government. After the United States President Donald Trump said he is willing to do whatever it takes to stop drugs entering the US, suggesting the possibility of Army strikes inside the neighbouring country.

“He (Trump) has suggested it on various occasions, or he has said, ‘we offer you a United States military intervention in Mexico, whatever you need to fight the criminal groups,’” she said. “But I have told him on every occasion that we can collaborate, that they can help us with information they have, but that we operate in our territory, that we do not accept any intervention by a foreign government.”

US President Trump on Monday said, “Would I want strikes in Mexico to stop drugs? OK with me, whatever we have to do to stop drugs,” adding that he’s “not happy with Mexico.”

Since taking over the presidency in January, Trump has raised the possibility of military intervention on Mexican Soil to contain drug cartels. In one of his presidential decrees, he labelled the drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organisations and suggested that the Mexican government cannot tackle the criminal groups.

Sheinbaum said that the Trump administration later clarified it would only intervene with Mexico’s permission. She pointed to the 19th-century Mexican-American war as a warning of what could happen if US troops were allowed into Mexico: “The last time the United States came to intervene in Mexico, they took half of the territory.”