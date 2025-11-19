/Cambridge Dictionary's word of 2025 is 'parasocial': Do you know the meaning of this 'unhealthy' habit

That strange bond that you feel with celebs who have zero clue about your existence has a word now! It is called 'parasocial' and the Cambridge Dictionary has selected it as the Word of the year. The dictionary defined it as the relationship between an individual and a famous person whom he/she doesn't know personally.

According to BBC, the term originated in 1956, and was coined by University of Chicago sociologists Donald Horton and Richard Wohl. They observed TV viewers engaging in "para-social" relationships with on-screen personalities. The Cambridge Dictionary quoted the emergence of parasocial relationships with AI bots or Lily Allen's breakup album West End Girl. The dictionary explained that there was a surge in the usage of the word after the Youtube star IShowSpeed blocked a fan as his "number 1 parasocial".

Add WION as a Preferred Source