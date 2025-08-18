/‘Skibidi’, ‘Tradwife’, ‘Delulu’ among 6,000 new words added to Cambridge Dictionary

"Skibidi", "tradwife", “delulu”, and other popular terms used on social media are to be added as new words in the Cambridge Dictionary this year. The popular gibberish term, Skibidi, was inherited from a widely used viral animated video series on YouTube. The word, tradwife, is an acronym of "traditional wife", which means: a married mother who cooks, cleans and posts on social media.

More than 6,000 terms are set to join the lexicon with additions like "mouse jiggler" from remote working, and "forever chemical" signifying climate change concerns. The slang term used on social media, “skibidi”, joined the largest online dictionary of the world in the past 12 months, according to a report by The Independent.

"Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the dictionary," said lexical programme manager Colin McIntosh, BBC reported.

Skibidi is a popular word that is defined in the dictionary as "a word that can have different meanings, such as 'cool' or 'bad', or can be used with no real meaning as a joke". For example, "What the skibidi are you doing?"

What other popular terms among the list?

Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star, disclosed her familiarity with the popular phrase when she posted a video on Instagram showcasing a necklace engraved with "skibidi toilet" – the name of the YouTube series.

Another new phrase among these terms has been included is "delulu", a play on the word "delusional", with a similar meaning ", believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to".