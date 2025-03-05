In the past few days, politicians' dressing style and their style has been getting attention after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ditched a formal suit during his White House visit.

Advertisment

US First Lady Melania Trump, during President Donald Trump's first joint session to Congress, was seen making a bold statement with her style.

She was seen wearing a sharply tailored dark grey suit by luxury brand Dior.

Also read: Melania backs deepfake porn bill in first solo engagement, what is it?

Advertisment

Worth of Melania's blazer

The wool tweed blazer worn by Melania featured a removable scarf detail, and is worth $5500 on Dior's website, according to Business Insider.

She paired the blazer with a matching skirt and accessorised a black belt.

Advertisment

Melania Trump has never disappointed in making such bold statements with her style. She had also caught the attention at Trump's high-profile inauguration.

Also read: Netizens praise Melania's 'compassion' towards DC crash victims, ask her to speak to 'classless' Trump

Her choice to wear a Dior blazer did not come as a big surprise as she has been turning heads with her appealing dressing style. She has consistently turned to the French luxury house for major political events, proving it to be one of her go-to labels.

"First Lady Melania's style tonight is quiet authority — polished, self-assured, and entirely in command of her presence," said Lauren A. Rothman, a style strategist and image coach, to Business Insider.

Also read: FLOTUS Melania Trump's official portrait carries a hidden message that...

For long, the US First Lady has been using fashion to convey powerful messages, and her visit to Capitol Hill in support of the "Take it Down Act" was no exception.

As she advocated for legislation to make "revenge porn" a federal crime, she chose a structured three-piece Ralph Lauren suit.

Also read: The Boss Lady: White House reveals official portrait of FLOTUS Melania Trump

(With inputs from agencies)