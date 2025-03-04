US First Lady Melania Trump endorsed a bill that aims to safeguard Americans from deepfake revenge pornography.

In her first solo public engagement since her husband's return to the White House, Melania appeared in a roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill, where she aimed to highlight the Take It Down Act.

The legislation that makes it a crime to publish non-consensual sexual imagery online, often generated using inexpensive and widely accessible artificial intelligence tools.

"In today's AI-driven world, the threat of privacy breaches is alarming and high," the first lady told the panel, sitting next to two teenage female victims of deepfake porn.

"It's heartbreaking to witness young teens, especially girls, grappling with the overwhelming challenges posed by malicious online content," she added.

"Addressing this issue is essential for fostering a safe and supportive environment for our young people," she added.

"I hope today’s roundtable builds awareness of the harm caused by nonconsensual intimate imagery and eventually the approval of the Take it Down Act in Congress," Melania said.

What is the 'Take It Down Act'?

The bill, introduced by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, aims to protect victims of non-consensual intimate image abuse by requiring social media platforms and websites to swiftly remove such content, including AI-generated pornography, upon receiving a notification from the victim.

Though the bill has passed a vote in the US Senate, it is yet to clear the House of Representatives.

Melania, while calling for bipartisan backing to the bill, slammed Democrats for not prioritising its passage.

"I expected to see more Democrat leaders with us here today to address this serious issue," she said.

"Surely as adults, we can prioritise American children ahead of partisan politics."

"In an era where digital interactions are integral to daily life, it is imperative that we safeguard children from mean-spirited and hurtful online behaviour," the first lady said.

(With inputs from agencies)