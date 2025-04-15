The US Justice Department has arrested a lipstick-wearing man in connection with two suspected arson incidents in New Mexico, one happened in February in the Tesla Albuquerque showroom and another in March at the office of the Republican Party.

Advertisment

40-year-old Jamison Wagner is facing federal charges for these two separate attacks, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Wagner was detained over the weekend, over charges of malicious damage or destruction of property by explosives or fire.

Also read: Protestor says 'SEND MUSK TO MARS,' Tesla CEO says 'I'm trying'

Advertisment

“I can now report that on Saturday morning, our @FBIAlbuquerque team and the @ATFPhoenix arrested an individual who we believe to be responsible for the February arson attack on a New Mexico Tesla facility,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X on Monday.

“The evidence in this case stemmed from our ongoing investigation of the March arson attack on the New Mexico Republican Party HQ. Evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests that this weekend, our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks.”

WATCH | Chinese AI video shows Americans toiling and gorging on fast food; hints at downfall of Tesla, Apple and others

Advertisment

Who is Jamison Wagner?

Wagner, a resident of Albuquerque, was charged following a search at his home where the authorities found evidence linking him to the attacks.

He works at SolAero Technologies as an electrical engineer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The authorities found a stencil reading "ICE = KKK" which matched graffiti left at the RPNM office following the fire, materials for making incendiary devices, and a jar with a green gingham-style lid which was similar to other jars found at the crime scenes.

Also read: Brutus at the G7? Trump blocks allies’ plan to condemn Russia over deadly Sumy strike

However, as of now, Wagner has not been charged with domestic terrorism, however, if convicted, the charges may result him in spending 20 years in prison.

"Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

"We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences."

Also read: 'Everyone Hates Elon' group smashes Tesla car in London protest; pics here

(With inputs from agencies)