Chinese are mocking Donald Trump's tariff war with memes on American re-industrialisation as the president tries to bring jobs to the country. The AI-generated videos combine the obesity crisis in the country with factory jobs that Trump thinks will return to the US because of the high tariffs he has imposed on countries across the world.

The video showing obese white men and women working in sweatshop factories, stitching clothes and underwear on sewing machines, went viral on social media. American men can also be seen assembling mobile phones in factories. The AI-generated video ends with the tagline “Make America Great Again" and mocks the idea of American reindustrialisation.

The videos making fun of the obesity crisis in America now have an added twist to them. In the new videos, obese white men can be seen making products for Apple, Nike and Tesla. The video shows them making sneakers while bags of chips and coke lie on the table. The man then whips out a burger and takes a bite.

The Chinese made another American re-industrialisation meme 😂pic.twitter.com/IJoMZmAxHA — ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 10, 2025

The next clip shows the man working on a Tesla car. Notably, Tesla has manufacturing facilities in China, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada, apart from factories in the US. The video goes on to show obese men assembling iPhones as "Apple Made in USA" is seen on the wall.

You then see the men and women assembling AI chips that Nvidia manufactures. Even though the tech giant is based in California, the company makes its graphics processing units (GPUs) and other chips in Taiwan. The video again plays on the fast food fad in America and shows a bucket of chicken and milkshake sitting on the table of the factory worker.

Video hints at downfall of Nike, Adidas, Tesla and Nvidia

The video ends with four signages - Nike, Adidas, Tesla and Nvidia - posted in the desert with the tagline reading - Make America Rich Again, as all the boards tumble to the ground, hinting at the downfall of the big business empires set up in the United States but dependent on other countries for their needs.

The US-China trade war has escalated to a level where things are getting worse. China slapped fresh tariffs of 125 per cent on the US on Friday (Apr 11) as President Xi Jinping said his nation is "not afraid". Trump earlier paused retaliatory tariffs for all countries for 90 days but hiked them for China, raising them to 145 per cent.