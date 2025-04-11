United Kingdom-based campaign group Everyone Hates Elon organised a protest against Tesla boss Elon Musk in South London on Thursday. With sledgehammers, critics vented their anger out on a 2014 Tesla Model S. The spokesperson of the group said that the car was donated by an anonymous donor "to create a debate about wealth inequality".

Tesla protest.@AFP’s Henry Nicholls photographs members of the social media campaign group Everyone Hates Elon using sledgehammers and baseball bats to destroy a Tesla car as part of a protest and public art project at Hardess Studios in London pic.twitter.com/y469fq1FHq — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 11, 2025

Tesla’s shares dropped 13% in the first three months of 2025 – incidentally, after US President Donald Trump came to power in the US and Musk increased his political footprints.

Giles Pearson, the one who dealt the first blow during the protest in London spoke to the Guardian and said, "My opinion [on Musk] has changed hugely...Since buying Twitter he's become seriously rightwing and alienated a lot of people by doing so. I would never normally do something like this … but I’ve always wanted to smash a car." Another protestor was seen donning a Ukrainian flag as she slammed the car’s bonnet. As per reports, Britney Spears’s “Hit Me Baby One More Time” was played on the speaker.

UK-based group - Everyone Hates Elon - garnered attention this year for distributing stickers with the slogan 'Don’t buy a Swasticar'. They also said that the destroyed electric vehicle will be auctioned in the next few weeks. In February this year, this anti-Elon Musk poster went viral online, with an image of the tech billionaire doing the infamous Nazi-like salute from US President Donald Trump’s inauguration rally in January. The poster popped up in Bethnal Green, London, urging people not to buy Tesla cars.

