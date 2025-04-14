In a series of protests against Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk, a protester has demanded that the close aide of Donald Trump should be sent to Mars. DogeDesigner, who often shares posts related to Musk on the social media platform X, posted the image of a vandalised car on which someone has sprayed in red: "SEND MUSK TO MARS".

Advertisment

Sharing the image on X, the account wrote, "Who exactly are they yelling at to send Musk to Mars? Pretty sure the only guy building a rocket to Mars… is Musk himself. (with a laughing emoji)".

Who exactly are they yelling at to send Musk to Mars? Pretty sure the only guy building a rocket to Mars… is Musk himself. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UexM59NMZC — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 12, 2025

Also read: 'Deep crisis': Elon Musk's SpaceX is ahead of entire Europe in space race

Advertisment

But the business tycoon transformed the criticism into humour as he replied to the post saying, "I’m trying, I’m trying. (With two laughing emojis)”.

I’m trying, I’m trying 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2025

Musk continued with his “Go to Mars” joke as he shared a Ghibli Studio-inspired photo of himself with his son, Little X, who was seen wearing a T-shirt that said “Occupy Mars”.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Devastating, illegal’: Elon Musk's DOGE falsely lists 6100 migrants as dead in Social Security ‘death file’

The 'new world'

The DigeDesigner also shared another post saying, Mars will be called the “New World”. Musk replied to that post as well, saying, “Yes”.

Also read: ‘No small talk, no noise’: Leaked memo reveals Elon Musk’s in-flight rules, says he’s ‘not interested in conserving fuel’

Musk recently announced that he is planning to send Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots to Mars aboard SpaceX's Starship rocket by the end of 2026. The announcement was made via X and was marked as the first public disclosure of integrating Tesla's advanced robotics into a Martian mission. "Starship will hopefully depart for Mars at the end of next year with Optimus explorer robots!" Musk wrote in the post.

Also read: Elon Musk's Tesla freezes orders in China: DOGE chief is feeling the pinch of 'boss' Trump's tariff war

(With inputs from agencies)