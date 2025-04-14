'Deep crisis': Elon Musk's SpaceX is ahead of entire Europe in space race
Produced by Abhinav yadav
The European Union is in a “deep crisis” over its space launch systems, says the EU’s Commissioner for Defense and Space. He admits the EU has lost ground to Elon Musk’s SpaceX and must act fast to catch up.
Speaking in Brussels, Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said Europe is lagging in launch technology. “We lost competition, really, to Elon Musk,” he said. Now, the EU must invest in new industries to boost its space efforts.
Kubilius said Europe is doing well in satellite systems like: Galileo (navigation) Copernicus (Earth observation) IRIS² (secure communications). However, without launch power, it risks falling behind in the global space race.
The Commissioner warned that the world is entering a new era of space exploration. “We’re in a revolution,” he said. To stay relevant, Europe must build stronger launch systems fast.
Turning to security, Kubilius said the EU will release a defence roadmap by the end of 2025. This will include plans to: Fill military capability gaps, boost production and plan joint EU defence projects.
"If we don’t act now, our union and way of life are at risk,” Kubilius warned. He stressed the need for unity to deter threats and tackle challenges together.
The European Commission has also proposed new plans to: Increase defense budgets Allow up to 1.5 per cent of GDP annually for 4 years This will help strengthen Europe’s military industry and readiness.