A confidential guide on how to serve Elon Musk while flying was leaked after hackers breached the private jet firm NetJets Inc., giving a rare look at how the Tesla CEO behaves as a flight passenger.

The document, reportedly written in November 2024, was obtained during a recent cyberattack on the Berkshire Hathaway-owned company. It describes US President Donald Trump's close aide as a “nice, laid-back” person but stresses that crew members should not speak to him unless he initiates the conversation.

The guide outlines clear instructions for staff, including a warning to “refrain from engaging in small talk” and a reminder that Musk “does not enjoy unexpected WiFi outages” during flights. It also adds that the billionaire likes to take naps, even on short day trips.

Cabin must be cool and quiet

According to the leaked memo, Musk prefers the cabin temperature set at 65 degrees, dim lighting, and no air vent noise. “He does not like noise,” the guide explains. Crew are also instructed not to offer help with technology, as “Musk considers himself self-sufficient... if he does [need help], he will ask.”

Musk’s flying style is described as fast and efficient. The document states that he’s “not interested in conserving fuel” but instead wants to “fly as quickly and direct as possible.”

NetJets confirms cyberattack

NetJets confirmed that it is looking into a data breach involving the theft of information from “a very small number of owners.” The company told Bloomberg the attacker gained access by “phishing” an employee to steal login credentials, which were then used to extract more data.

Musk, a regular user of private jets, has previously gone to great lengths to protect his flight details. He once threatened legal action against Jack Sweeney, the student who tracked his jet movements on X (formerly Twitter), resulting in the account being banned from the platform.

