Elon Musk attended Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting on April 10 and was pictured with his notepad on which ‘Top Secret’ was written by hand in blue ink. The image caught the fancy of netizens and social media was soon on a roll.

It all started when images of Musk at the televised cabinet meeting were shared on social media, and he was spotted with a name card, a notepad, a pen, and an empty glass in front of him.

Musk’s notepad with ‘Top Secret’ handwritten on it, two exclamation marks, and underlined twice, ignited curiosity and became a topic of discussion for social media users who shared their views and speculations.

Advertisment

Elon Musk at the Cabinet Room table with a pad in front of him that said “Top Secret”. On the way out I asked @elonmusk what his top secret information was and if he had a sketch for a new car under there. pic.twitter.com/crFijkzJMN — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) April 10, 2025

Netizens conjectured on what could have been in the notepad with one social media user writing, “The most Top Secret stuff is written in ball point pen.”

Also Read | Trump, 78, to undergo checkup, says ‘never felt better’; will his reports be made public?



Another said, “He 100% wrote it himself with that pen.” A third user remarked, “Underlined twice, two exclamation points. The most top secret.”

Advertisment

“Big boy with his big boy documents,” wrote the fourth user.

Another user wrote, “Boys will be boys,” as some speculated that the notepad could have details about President Trump’s tariff plan as they referred to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s recent remark about the public spat between DOGE chief Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s top trade adviser Peter Navarro.

Also Read | Sam Altman shares his AI-generated cricketer avatar in India jersey; internet sees biz strategy, roasts him

Karoline Leavitt said, “Look, these are obviously two individuals who have very different views on trade and on tariffs.”

Advertisment

"Boys will be boys, and we will let their public sparring continue, and you guys should all be very grateful that we have the most transparent administration in history,” she added.

Also Read | ‘Blame China, not Trump’: Piyush Goyal says Beijing’s malpractices created global trade imbalance

In the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Musk announced that he expects to save $150 billion in FY2026 because of the work done by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Earlier, he had claimed that the department’s efforts would result in savings of $1 trillion.

(With inputs from agencies)