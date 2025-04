A Tesla set to be scrapped was smashed with baseball bats and sledgehammers in London. The event was organised by a UK- based group "Everyone Hates Elon". The project serves as a way for Musk's critics to vent their anger by destroying Teslas. The vehicle was smashed up to create an art piece "London vs Musk". It will be auctioned to raise funds for food banks. Watch in for more details!