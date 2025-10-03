Police in the UK have identified the two victims of the Manchester Synagogue terror attack as Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby. Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent, who carried out the car ramming and stabbing attack, was shot dead at the scene on Thursday (Oct 2). The attack took place at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall district, north Manchester, as Jews were marking Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, amid heightened tensions between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Manchester Synagogue terror attack: What we know about the victims and injured

Melvin Cravitz, 66, was a longtime member of Manchester's Jewish community. Described as a "pillar" of the community by locals, Cravitz attended the synagogue regularly for services. He was killed at the scene, as a result of the car ramming and/or stabbing by Al-Shamie. Tributes poured in for Cravitz, highlighting his kindness and devotion to family and faith.

Adrian Daulby, 53, was a local businessman and active synagogue volunteer, father and husband. He reportedly died of gunshot wounds in the police operation. Daulby was known for community involvement in Crumpsall's Jewish circles, and was described by family as "loving and generous". Daulby's funeral is planned for Saturday.

One unnamed security guard, aged in his 50s, was injured. The synagogue volunteer had confronted the attacker, preventing his entry to the synagogue. Hailed as a hero, the guard was stabbed multiple times and is in hospital. His condition was described as serious but stable.

An unnamed worshipper in his 60s was also injured, after being hit by the vehicle while approaching the synagogue for Yom Kippur prayers. The elderly pedestrian has been hospitalised in serious condition and has undergone surgery.

An unnamed worshipper in his 40s was also struck by the vehicle. He had alerted the police, and is in serious condition but recovering.

Manchester Synagogue attack: About the perpetrator Jihad Al-Shamie

Jihad Al-Shamie obtained UK citizenship in 2006 and had been living in the Greater Manchester area. No prior convictions were reported, but he had been investigated for online radicalisation and ties to Islamist groups. He drove a rented SUV into the crowd, exited armed with a knife, and reportedly wore a fake explosive vest. Before being shot down, he advanced on police.

A period of heightened global antisemitism

Greater Manchester Police has classified the attack as a terrorist incident, which is the latest in a series of antisemitic events ahead of the second anniversary of the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel that led to the ongoing Gaza war.

Investigations are ongoing, with three additional arrests made in connection with suspected terror activities. The event has prompted nationwide tightening of security at Jewish sites and widespread condemnation from UK leaders.