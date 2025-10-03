/Manchester synagogue attacker IDENTIFIED? Police name Jihad Al-Shamie as suspect

The UK Police named a 35-year-old man named Jihad Al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent, as the suspect in the Manchester synagogue attack. Police said in a statement, "We are now able to confirm that, although formal identification is yet to take place, we believe the person responsible for today’s attacks is 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie. He is a British citizen of Syrian descent."

"A suspicious device worn by the attacker during the incident has been assessed and was deemed not to be viable. Based on what we currently know, our records do not show any previous Prevent referrals relating to this individual," officials added.

Greater Manchester police also said in the statement that three people were in custody after being arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation, and instigation of acts of terrorism.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

There are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.

What happened?

At least two people were killed and three were reported seriously injured after a stabbing attack at a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday (October 2). The attack came on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar, and is being treated by police as a terror incident.



How did the attack happen?

Police said a car was driving towards members of the public and a man was stabbed at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at 09:31 BST on Thursday. Shah, a local resident, said she was driving past the synagogue when she saw a vehicle "just sort of rushing past and driving straight for the members of the public"

She then saw a man "jump out" and start running towards the people, she said, calling the scene "traumatising" .

UK Police arrest 2 people after 'terrorist' attack