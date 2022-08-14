Man crashes car into US Capitol barricade, kills self after firing indiscriminately: Report

In the early hours of Sunday, a man crashed his car close to the US Capitol, opened indiscriminate fire, and then killed himself. The US Capitol police are looking into the incident.

The US Capitol Police stated in a statement that the person didn't seem to be targeting any lawmakers. No other people were hurt.

Around 4:00 in the morning, the man crashed his vehicle into a barricade in the block east of the Capitol.

"At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons," Capitol Police said. The statement did not name the man, but noted that "investigators are looking into the man's background." ×

The car "became engulfed in flames" as he got out, according to the police report. The man then appeared to open fire numerous times into the air.

It is unclear what motivated the man in this incident. According to reports, the assault lasted just a few seconds, and the officers did not have time to retaliate as the man turned his pistol on himself.



