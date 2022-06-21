Mali: Over 130 civilians killed by suspected jihadists

In the latest mass killing in Africa's Sahel region, more than 130 civilians were killed over the weekend in central Mali towns. Jihadists are suspected to be behind these killings.

Local officials reported scenes of systematic killings by armed men in Diallassagou and two surrounding towns in the Bankass circle, a longtime hotbed of Sahelian violence.

"They have also been burning huts, houses, and stealing cattle -- it's really a free-for-all," said a local official who for security reasons spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another official who had fled his village said that the death toll was still being counted.

Nouhoum Togo, head of a party in Bankass, the main town in the area, said the toll was even higher than the 132 announced by the government, which has blamed Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists for the killings.

The national authorities broke their silence on Monday afternoon after alarming reports proliferated on social networks over the weekend.

Togo told AFP that army operations in the area two weeks ago had led to clashes with jihadists. On Friday, the jihadists returned on several dozen motorbikes to take revenge on the population, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

