Malaysians boycotting McD, Burger King over support to Israel, Palestine responds

Malaysians are increasingly boycotting Western companies who have voiced their support for Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas. The Muslim-majority nation has held large rallies in favour of Palestine, with the last week being dubbed as Palestine Solidarity Week.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim himself has uttered strong words against Israel, which has further fueled anger against the West, thus making the Western companies an easy scapegoat.

Messages urging Malaysians to boycott McDonald’s, Burger King and Starbucks are making rounds on social media. Some celebrities have also joined the fray, as they say more needs to be done than just holding protests.

Well-known Malaysian entrepreneur Vivy Yusof posted a video on Instagram, saying: "If we think we are helpless guys, we are really not... Keep praying, keep donating, keep speaking up, keep posting, keep boycotting."

McDonald’s under fire

McDonald’s is facing the ire of the Malaysians as it reportedly offered free services to IDF personnel fighting the war against Hamas. Last month, the US company posted a photo of its personnel donating free food to IDF soldiers.

McDonald’s Malaysia disassociated itself from the Israel branch and said it had contributed RM1 million (S$286,000) to the Palestine Humanitarian Fund under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Some angry Malaysians are also boycotting Starbucks, because the coffee house chain allegedly sued its labour union for supporting the Palestinians.

A barista at a Starbucks outlet in Malaysia who declined to be named was quoted by Straits Times as saying: “Before this boycott, we could get RM30,000 a day, but now we are lucky to get RM10,000.”

Palestinian envoy overwhelmed

Reacting to the reports of the boycott by Malaysians, Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali told reporters on Friday that the support from the Malaysian people was deeply valued. “Any measures supporting Palestine and its people are deeply valued. The boycott of Israeli products and franchises supporting Israel serves to minimise the suffering of Palestinians,” he said.’

Effect on economy

Some experts warn that the boycott campaign could have a grave impact on the Malaysian economy.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan warned that the campaign could debilitate the trade ties of Malaysia with the West.