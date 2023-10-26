‘We are not afraid': Malaysia working with partners to drag Israel to ICJ

Malaysia is working with its partners to drag Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), confirmed its Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“The Palestinian situation is already in the ICC investigation process,” he said, referring to an investigation into the Palestinian situation in March 2021 against alleged crimes committed by Israel since June 13, 2014.

“Malaysia will always call and cooperate with the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and like-minded countries so that the United Nations (UN) can refer the issue of Israeli atrocities not only to the ICC, but to the ICJ,” the foreign minister said.

Malaysia making efforts against Israel globally

Zambry also highlighted how Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been raising the issue of Israel in his engagements at the UN General Assembly, the ASEAN-GCC meeting in Riyadh and with leaders of Turkey and Egypt.

He said that his nation has played a major role in the Palestinian issue since 1957 and is totally "unafraid" of the Jewish nation.

“Every Prime Minister plays their role, and in the context of our current PM, he has taken a step further to interact with Muslim leaders throughout the country, including non-Muslim countries,” Zambry stated.

Pro-Palestine rallies in Malaysia

Malaysia has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and the Southeast Asian nation has been a vocal supporter of the so-called Palestinian cause.

A slew of pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protests have taken place in the country over the past weeks.

On Tuesday (Oct 24), a massive crowd of more than 15,000 people took part in the “Malaysia is with Palestine” rally, which saw the attendance from the PM himself.

“We are with the Palestinian people ... yesterday, today and tomorrow,” Anwar said.

“Malaysians were there from the days of Yasser Arafat, struggling for an independent Palestine until today, and we will continue without fear,” he declared.

Latest from Israel-Hamas war

Israeli retaliation to deadly Oct 7 assault by Hamas has left at least 6,500 Palestinians dead so far, with thousands injured.

Health services in Gaza Strip have also been crippled amid a shortage of fuel and medical supplies.

Women and children make up 60 per cent of the dead, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, while more than 15,200 people have allegedly been injured.