Macron welcomes Zelensky to France, says Paris determined to help Ukraine to 'victory'

For the first time since the Russian invasion over a year ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Paris on Wednesday, for his first visit to an European Union member state, reported AFP news agency.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Zelensky and at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he assured that Ukraine can count on France in its war against Russia. “Russia cannot and must not win this war. As long as Russia continues to attack, we will continue to adapt and moderate the necessary military support to preserve Ukraine and its future,” said Macron.

Macron added that France is "determined to help Ukraine to victory and the re-establishment of its legitimate rights." He went on to say that Paris would "continue its efforts" to deliver arms to Kyiv. This comes ahead of a working dinner.

Macron assured him that France is determined to help Ukraine to "victory." Zelensky arrived at Paris Orly airport in a UK government aircraft after attending meetings in London. Zelensky has urged Europe to deliver planes, heavy arms to war-torn Ukraine "as soon as possible," reported AFP. Speaking in Paris, Sholz said, "I am taking a clear message to Brussels: Ukraine belongs to the European family."

Watch | Turkiye earthquake survivors recall horror

Macron on Wednesday also welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is Zelensky's rare visit to Europe, only his second trip abroad since the onset Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb, 2022. The visit comes after the president's visit in London to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE