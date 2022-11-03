Liz Truss’ effigy to go up in flames in Britain’s annual bonfire celebrations

A celebrity effigy of former United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss will go up in the flames on November 5 during Britain's traditional bonfire night celebrations. The Rishi Sunak predecessor, who served as the UK Prime Minister for 44 days, has been chosen as the Edenbridge Bonfire Society’s Guy of the Year. Reports say that more than 10,000 people are expected to attend the Edenbridge event.

Earlier last month, Liz Truss became the shortest-serving UK Prime Minister after her efforts to cut taxes sent British markets spiraling down the business indices.

Britain’s Guy Fawkes or Bonfire Night marks the foiling of a conspiracy by Catholic conspirators to blow up Protestant king James I and the Houses of Parliament with 36 barrels of gunpowder on November 5, 1605.

The bonfire night at Edenbridge, a town in southern England, has come to attain fame for its own peculiar poking fun at celebrities, politicians, and other popular figures. It has poked fun at famous figures for more than 20 years.

The 36-foot figure depicts the former Prime Minister alongside Larry, the Downing Street cat, and lettuce that outlasted her and other items linked to her time in office.

Some of the familiar prominent figures fired up in the Edenbridge bonfire include former United Kindom Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, Donald Trump, football superstar Wayne Rooney, cyclist Lance Armstrong, Iraq dictator Saddam Hussein, and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.