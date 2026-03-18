/Joe Kent's old tweet about Pro-Israel activist Laura Loomer goes viral as she calls for Tulsi Gabbard's resignation

An old tweet from September 2025 goes viral again in March 2026, as Joe Kent top US Counter terrorism chief, resigns following disagreement with the US-Israel joint operation in Iran. The resignation of Joe Kent comes as a humiliation to the Trump administration, which is struggling for domestic support for the war against Iran. Kent characterised the war as being fought "because of the pressure" from Israel and suggested that Iran posed no imminent threat to the US. Now, the Zionist activist Laura Loomer, who called Joe Kent a “notorious leaker", is also predicting the resignation of DNI Tulsi Gabbard.

In the post Kent was responding to an allegation that Kent has failed to classify Al Qaeda as a terrorist group, Kent responded that “Islamic terrorism” is generic and Al Qaeda was already listed as a terrorist entity and accused Laura of targetting him because she was paid by the “side thats too afraid to come at me directly, but knows it’s losing”. Kent's comment did not specify any identity, but Loomer, who was long fuming at Kent, lashed out: “Are you talking about the Jews? Is that what you’re trying to say?”

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Who is Laura Loomer?

The conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer began her career with a stunt at Barry University, where she was suspended for starting a fan club of ISIS. It was part of a sting operation by Project Veritas, which uses recorded video and deceptive editing to spread a narrative. The Shillman Foundation, a major donor of Project Veritas, was also a donor of Friends of the Israel Defence Forces (FIDF) and Christians United for Israel (CUFI). She was also part of the Geller Report, which is one of the prominent anti-Islam and pro-Israel outlets in the US.

When former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene accused pro-Israel lobby AIPAC of being a foreign agent, urging it to be registered under US law, she hit back, accusing Greene of hypocrisy. Loomer holds a shadow power in the Trump administration and is often referred to as an unofficial advisor. In April 2025, she orchestrated the ousting of over half a dozen officials of the National Security Council as they were insufficiently aligned with the “America First” agenda. Laura is a self-described “proud Islamophobe” and branded Islam as “cancer”; her career revolves around bigotry. She was in India to make a case for the Iran war, calling it a necessary “civilisational crackdown”, and was humbled by an Indian journalist for her racist, anti-Indian and Islamophobic remarks.