/Mojtaba Khamenei rejects US de-escalation, demands 'defeat' and 'compensation'

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, conveyed that it is not the right time to reduce tensions with the US, until the US and Israel are “brought to their knees”, reported Reuters, quoting a senior official. Iran's new senior leader rejected the de-escalation proposal delivered via two intermediary countries. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei convened his first foreign policy session since his election. It remains unclear whether he attended the meeting physically or remotely. His hardline approach of revenge comes in contradiction to Trump's claims that Iran's military and offensive capabilities are "depleted" and "decimated".

Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, conveyed the condition of peace: "accept defeat, and pay compensation." The Iranian official who chose to remain anonymous said that Iran's Supreme Leader's stance was “very tough and serious”.

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There was speculation about the death/serious injury of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as no physical appearance or visual confirmation was released following his elevation by a clerical assembly to the position of the Supreme Leader of the country. However, Reuters reported, citing anonymous officials, that he might have suffered minor injuries.

The war between the US, Israel and Iran has entered its 18th day. Iran has lost at least 2000 people. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed as pressure is being built on the US to secure the vital trade choke point.