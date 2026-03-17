US General Antonio Aguto, who was overseeing the diplomatic support for Ukraine lost important intelligence military map, got drunk, slammed into a wall in his hotel room, fell again overnight, hitting his forehead, then crashed onto concrete outside the US Embassy, tearing his jacket, before showing up to meetings anyway.

The Times cited the report, released March 12, by the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office. It covers a period between April 2024 to May 2024, “the two-star head of the command responsible for coordinating support for Ukraine left a tube of classified maps behind on a train in Europe, losing control of the sensitive material for 24 hours.” Aguto was then serving as the commander of the Wiesbaden, Germany based security assistance group in Ukraine (SAG-U). Aguto relinquished command of the August 2024, having presided over the group since its inception in 2022.

The investigation was into the allegations of “toxic” environment within the SAG-U headquarters. However it showed a broader pattern of the conduct of senior officials in the US Armed Forces.

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The report specifically highlights two incident, one Aguto lost a classified secret map hand-carried in a cylindrical tube due to their size. Aguto reported to the investigator it was not him who lost the map but another executive, who lost it but he took responsibility of it as he was the senior officer. Aguto would only be notified by his executive officer that the map tube was missing after he had returned to headquarters in Wiesbaden, according to the investigation. The map would later be found in a train and it would be handed over to Aguto.

The second incident was Aguto drank two 500 ml bottles of Chacha, a high-proof Georgian brandy, fell three times, had concussions and with significantly diminished cognitive ability slurring in a meeting with the Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Aguto is not the only men accused of being drunk and engaging in socializing. Trump’s Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-Deremer was also accused of getting drunk and engaging in inapproriate relationship with a male staffer, even Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have been carried out in intoxicated situation from public, and then shounting “kill all muslims”. The New Yorker suggested that he was forced to step down from the Concerned Veterans for America (CVA), due to mismanagement and alcohol abuse.