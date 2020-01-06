Latest updates on Iran general Qasem Soleimani's killing

A three-day national funeral procession was held for the head of Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, marked by hundreds of thousands of mourners who were seen carrying his casket with the slain general's posters across Iran and Iraq.

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike authorised by US President Donald Trump.



Iran appointed General Esmail Ghaani as the head of the elite Quds Force.



The killing escalated tensions between Iran-US relations.



Mourners marched chanting "Death of America" and "We will take our revenge" through the streets of Iran and Iraq.



On January 5, President Trump raised the prospect targetting of 52 Iranian cultural sites.



President Trump also threatened sanctions on Iraq after lawmakers called US troops to leave the country.



France, Britain and Germany have called on Iran to refrain from violence.



Iranians and Iraqis detained and refused the re-entry of Americans.



Soleimani will be buried in his hometown on Tuesday.



January 6 marked the second day of Soleimani's national funeral procession.



Watch: Thousands pay respect to Qasem Soleimani



(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)