Should Iran strike, US will quickly strike back, says Trump

As tensions with Iran escalated post-Qasem Soleimani's assassination, President Trump on Sunday should Iran strike any US person or target, the United States will quickly and fully strike back and perhaps in a "disproportionate manner".

"These media posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any US person or target, the United States will quickly and fully strike back, and perhaps in a disproportionate manner."

"Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" The US President made it clear that he didn't need Congressional approval even as the move was criticised by House Speaker Pelosi.

"As Speaker of the House, I reiterate my call on the Administration for an immediate, comprehensive briefing of the full Congress on military engagement related to Iran and next steps under consideration," Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Watch Video:

In a tweet earlier, the President had said that " the United States just spent two trillion dollars on military equipment, if Iran attacks an American base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way, adding," without hesitation!"

Meanwhile, the Iraqi parliament passed a motion calling for the expulsion of US troops after the killing of Iran's General Soleimani.

At least six thousand US troops are based in Iraq, however, after Friday's US drone attack on Baghdad airport the Iraq parliament decided to expel US troops from the country, in fact, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had earlier called on Parliament to end foreign troop presence as soon as possible.

Trump, however, said that the US would impose sanctions on Iraq if US troops were made to exit, stating: "If they do ask us to leave -- if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis - we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before."

"It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame," the President asserted. The president told reporters that US base in Iraq as "extraordinarily expensive" to maintain and he wanted the Iraqis to pay back.

On Iran, the US president said: "If they do anything there will be major retaliation. They’re allowed to kill our people. They're allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn't work that way," the US president said while threatning to attack Iran's cultural sites.

