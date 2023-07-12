Las Vegas SWAT team rescues female hostage held by hostile man in hotel room

Las Vegas SWAT team on Tuesday successfully took down a deranged man who had locked himself up in a Caesars Palace hotel room with a female hostage. Police officials involved in the operation later said the woman was unharmed, and she was with officers.

The man reportedly dragged the woman into the hotel room by force.

Police recount the hostage horror on Twitter

Earlier, the police informed on Twitter that an operation was going on to free a hostage woman and establish contact with the hostile man. “We are actively trying to resolve this situation. At approximately 9:15 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received a report of a domestic disturbance at a hotel in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers arrived and attempted to contact the individuals in a room,” a tweet by Las Vegas Metropolitan PD read.

In a subsequent update, LVMPD tweeted that the person had been taken into custody and the woman was safe with officers. “SWAT made entry into the hotel room and has taken the subject into custody. The female who was also in the room is safe and with officers. There will be a large police presence with vehicles as this investigation continues and units disperse,” said the statement.

Man threw large objects out of window

Earlier, the man, who claimed he had arms, managed to petrify people chilling at the pool deck by throwing large objects from the window of his room. A video circulating on social media showed the man throwing a chair outside even as the SWAT team attempted to enter his room.

Las Vegas police SWAT standoff at Caesars Palace - armed man busting windows out of Caesars hotel room on Las Vegas Strip sources say he is armed and fear he could stray shooting… pic.twitter.com/L19SQV7J1x — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) July 11, 2023

However, police failed to find any gun in the hotel room where the man was holding the woman hostage, reported the Independent.

Investigation to continue

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said after the standoff ended that a heavy police presence would be maintained in the area to help with further investigation. “There will be a large police presence with vehicles as this investigation continues and units disperse,” the LVMPD said on Twitter.