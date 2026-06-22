/Lake Lucerne Summit: First US-Iran talks in Switzerland end with cautious optimism. What was agreed and what comes next? | WION Decodes

The first round of high-level talks between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the wider Middle East conflict has concluded in Switzerland, with mediators Pakistan and Qatar describing the discussions as "positive and constructive". After a marathon 8-hour session, negotiators shared a joint statement on what happened at the talks.

While they stopped short of announcing a final breakthrough, negotiators suggested that the talks produced the clearest roadmap yet for a potential agreement. These vital talks between Washington and Tehran come after months of war, regional instability and economic disruption. WION Decodes what happened at the first round of negotiations and what will happen going forward.

What happened?

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The negotiations took place at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Burgenstock, Switzerland, under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the agreement reached earlier to halt hostilities and create a pathway toward a broader settlement.

According to a joint statement issued by Pakistan and Qatar, both sides agreed to continue discussions and established several new mechanisms designed to keep negotiations moving forward.

The biggest outcome was the creation of a High-Level Committee that will oversee the mediation process and provide political guidance to negotiators.

Who was involved in the talks?

The talks brought together delegations from the United States and Iran, with Pakistan and Qatar acting as mediators.

Here's a look at the delegates who were present for the negotiations:

Iranian Delegation

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Head of Delegation

Abbas Araghchi - Foreign Minister, Chief Diplomatic Negotiator

Esmaeil Baghaei - Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Ali Bagheri Kani - Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council

Abdolnasser Hemmati - Head of Economic and Banking Committee

Hamid Bord - Head of Energy and Oil Committee

United States Delegation

JD Vance - Vice President of the United States, Head of Delegation

Steve Witkoff - White House Special Envoy

Jared Kushner - Senior Adviser and Special Envoy

Pakistan (mediator)

Shehbaz Sharif - Prime Minister of Pakistan

Syed Asim Munir - Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces

Qatar (mediator)

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani - Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar

Senior Qatari diplomatic officials

Switzerland (host nation)

Ignazio Cassis - Swiss Foreign Minister

Swiss diplomatic facilitation team

International/Technical Presence

Rafael Grossi - IAEA Director General (attending sidelines and technical consultations)

Total known participants: Around 15-20 senior political, diplomatic, security, economic and technical officials across the delegations and mediation teams.

Where do the negotiations go from here?

The newly formed High-Level Committee has agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days. Several working groups will now begin technical discussions on key issues, including:

Iran's nuclear programme

Sanctions relief

Monitoring and dispute resolution mechanisms

Regional security arrangements

Technical talks are expected to continue throughout the week in Switzerland.

Why are these talks important?

The negotiations come after months of conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. The crisis had rattled global energy markets and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, driving oil and crude prices to alarming highs.

One of the most significant developments announced was the creation of a direct communication line between Washington and Tehran to "avoid incidents and miscommunication" with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

A separate de-confliction cell involving Iran, the US and Lebanon has also been established to monitor the cessation of military operations in Lebanon.

How is Iran describing the outcome?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi struck an optimistic tone following the talks.

In a post on X, he claimed that Pakistani and Qatari mediation had delivered "major progress" and suggested that several economic concessions were already emerging from the process.

According to Araghchi, restrictions affecting Iran's oil and petrochemical exports are being eased, some frozen Iranian assets are set to be released, and a major reconstruction and development programme for Iran is being launched.

What remains unresolved? Despite the positive language, major questions remain unanswered. Despite the positive language, major questions remain unanswered.

Neither side has publicly detailed the scope of sanctions relief, the future of Iran's uranium enrichment activities, or the exact timeline for implementing commitments under the MoU.