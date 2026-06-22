/Lake Lucerne Summit: First US-Iran talks in Switzerland end with cautious optimism. What was agreed and what comes next? | WION Decodes

The first round of high-level talks between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the wider Middle East conflict has concluded in Switzerland, with mediators Pakistan and Qatar describing the discussions as "positive and constructive". After a marathon 8-hour session, negotiators shared a joint statement on what happened at the talks.
While they stopped short of announcing a final breakthrough, negotiators suggested that the talks produced the clearest roadmap yet for a potential agreement. These vital talks between Washington and Tehran come after months of war, regional instability and economic disruption. WION Decodes what happened at the first round of negotiations and what will happen going forward.
What happened?
The negotiations took place at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Burgenstock, Switzerland, under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the agreement reached earlier to halt hostilities and create a pathway toward a broader settlement.
According to a joint statement issued by Pakistan and Qatar, both sides agreed to continue discussions and established several new mechanisms designed to keep negotiations moving forward.
The biggest outcome was the creation of a High-Level Committee that will oversee the mediation process and provide political guidance to negotiators.
Also read | Iran's Araghchi says Switzerland talks delivered 'major progress' on sanctions, oil exports
Who was involved in the talks?
The talks brought together delegations from the United States and Iran, with Pakistan and Qatar acting as mediators.
Here's a look at the delegates who were present for the negotiations:
Iranian Delegation
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- Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Head of Delegation
- Abbas Araghchi - Foreign Minister, Chief Diplomatic Negotiator
- Esmaeil Baghaei - Foreign Ministry Spokesperson
- Ali Bagheri Kani - Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council
- Abdolnasser Hemmati - Head of Economic and Banking Committee
- Hamid Bord - Head of Energy and Oil Committee
United States Delegation
- JD Vance - Vice President of the United States, Head of Delegation
- Steve Witkoff - White House Special Envoy
- Jared Kushner - Senior Adviser and Special Envoy
Also read | 'Children of Minab are watching us': Iran's Ghalibaf arrives in Switzerland for talks with US
Pakistan (mediator)
- Shehbaz Sharif - Prime Minister of Pakistan
- Syed Asim Munir - Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces
Qatar (mediator)
- Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani - Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar
- Senior Qatari diplomatic officials
Switzerland (host nation)
- Ignazio Cassis - Swiss Foreign Minister
Swiss diplomatic facilitation team
International/Technical Presence
- Rafael Grossi - IAEA Director General (attending sidelines and technical consultations)
Total known participants: Around 15-20 senior political, diplomatic, security, economic and technical officials across the delegations and mediation teams.
Where do the negotiations go from here?
The newly formed High-Level Committee has agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days. Several working groups will now begin technical discussions on key issues, including:
- Iran's nuclear programme
- Sanctions relief
- Monitoring and dispute resolution mechanisms
- Regional security arrangements
Technical talks are expected to continue throughout the week in Switzerland.
Also read | US-Iran peace deal: Inside the 14-point MoU that ended over 108 days of war | WION Decodes
Why are these talks important?
The negotiations come after months of conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. The crisis had rattled global energy markets and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, driving oil and crude prices to alarming highs.
One of the most significant developments announced was the creation of a direct communication line between Washington and Tehran to "avoid incidents and miscommunication" with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
A separate de-confliction cell involving Iran, the US and Lebanon has also been established to monitor the cessation of military operations in Lebanon.
How is Iran describing the outcome?
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi struck an optimistic tone following the talks.
In a post on X, he claimed that Pakistani and Qatari mediation had delivered "major progress" and suggested that several economic concessions were already emerging from the process.
According to Araghchi, restrictions affecting Iran's oil and petrochemical exports are being eased, some frozen Iranian assets are set to be released, and a major reconstruction and development programme for Iran is being launched.
What remains unresolved?Despite the positive language, major questions remain unanswered.
Neither side has publicly detailed the scope of sanctions relief, the future of Iran's uranium enrichment activities, or the exact timeline for implementing commitments under the MoU.
The next few weeks will likely determine whether the momentum generated in Switzerland can be converted into a lasting agreement or whether familiar disagreements once again restart the war. For now, both sides appear committed to diplomacy, but the hardest part of the negotiations may still lie ahead.