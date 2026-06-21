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'Children of Minab are watching us': Iran's Ghalibaf arrives in Switzerland for talks with US

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 09:13 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 09:13 IST
'Children of Minab are watching us': Iran's Ghalibaf arrives in Switzerland for talks with US

Ghalibaf invokes Minab tragedy ahead of talks on US-Iran peace deal implementation Photograph: (X/mb_ghalibaf)

Story highlights

As Iran and the United States prepare to begin technical negotiations in Switzerland, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the sacrifices of the "children of Minab" and other Iranian martyrs would guide Tehran's actions during the talks.

As Iranian and American officials prepare to sit across the table for the first round of technical talks since the end of the recent West Asia conflict, Iran has once again brought the tragic Minab school strike into the spotlight. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday (Jun 20) invoked the memory of the children killed in the Minab school strike, saying their sacrifice would remain at the forefront of his mind as Tehran engages with Washington over the implementation of a recently signed 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Also read | 155 lives lost: Iran REVEALS heartbreaking breakdown of the Minab school strike victims | In Pics

'Children of Minab are watching us'

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In a post on X, posted before the negotiations in Switzerland, Ghalibaf said he viewed the victims of Minab and other Iranian "martyrs" as silent witnesses to every decision taken by the country's leadership.

"I consider the innocent children of Minab and all the martyrs of dear Iran to be watching over my every action and behaviour at every moment," Ghalibaf wrote. "God forbid that I should ever bring shame to the innocent martyrs and the people of Iran."

The post carried the hashtag "Minab168", a reference widely used in Iran to commemorate the victims of the incident.

Iran delegation reaches Switzerland for vital talks

The comments came as a high-level Iranian delegation arrived in Zurich for talks with the United States aimed at advancing commitments made under the agreement that helped halt hostilities between Iran, the US and Israel earlier this year.

Also read | Ghosts on the flight: Iran delegation travels aboard 'Minab-168'; Tehran uses tragic school strike to set the tone for Islamabad peace talks

Ghalibaf is leading the Iranian team. It includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, senior security official Ali Bagheri, National Iranian Oil Company chairman Hamid Borde, and several deputy foreign ministers and diplomatic officials.

According to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, the discussions will focus primarily on the implementation phase of the agreement and whether both sides are fulfilling the commitments outlined in the memorandum.

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Iran cautious ahead of talks, warns against repeat of past 'broken promises'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, who is also part of the negotiating team, struck a cautious tone ahead of the talks. "Every agreement and understanding is tested when the time comes for its implementation," Baghaei said, as quoted by IRIB.

Referring to previous diplomatic disputes between Tehran and Washington, he added that Iran would closely monitor whether commitments made by the US are honoured. "Given our experience of the other party's breach of promise, we must seriously pursue the fulfilment of their commitments," he said.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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