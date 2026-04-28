/155 lives lost: Iran REVEALS heartbreaking breakdown of the Minab school strike victims | In Pics

A preliminary US military investigation, reported by the New York Times, concluded that a US Tomahawk cruise missile struck the school as a result of a targeting error. The findings have not been officially released in full. The Pentagon has confirmed an investigation is underway.

The incident was traced to the use of outdated intelligence by US Central Command (CENTCOM), which mistakenly identified the site as an active military target. The school, once part of a neighboring Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) naval base, had been separated and fenced off since 2016. However, the military database used for targeting did not reflect this update, leading to the error. Reports indicate that AI tools, including the Maven Smart System, may have processed this obsolete data, contributing to the failure to recognise the location as a school, though analysts emphasized the primary cause was the lack of updated intelligence.