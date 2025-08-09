/Kremlin confirms Trump–Putin to meet in Alaska, invites US president to visit Russia next

The Kremlin on Saturday (Aug 9) confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet in Alaska next Friday (Aug 15), calling the venue a "logical" choice. "Russia and the United States are close neighbours, bordering each other," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said. "It seems quite logical that our delegation should simply fly across the Bering Strait and that such an important and eagerly awaited summit between the leaders of the two countries should be held in Alaska." Trump has also confirmed the much-anticipated meeting. In a post on Truth Social, he said that he would meet Putin on August 15 in Alaska.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska". This would be the leaders' first in-person meeting since Trump's return to the White House in January.

Russia invites Trump for a visit