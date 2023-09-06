Know why Elon Musk’s father Erol fears his son might be at risk of ‘assassination’

Erol Musk, father of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has said that his son "might be assassinated". He also slammed a recent article by The New Yorker, which claimed that Elon’s influence weighs on government decisions around space, social media, electric vehicles and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The report also focused on how important SpaceX’s Starlink satellites were in the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to The Sun about The New Yorker article, Erol said, "It's a hit job, a shadow government-sponsored opening salvo on Elon. The artillery-like softening up of the enemy before the actual attack and preparing of the ever-submissive people for the attack."

When asked if he was afraid that the “shadow government" could assassinate Elon, he replied: “ Yes.”

Last year, Musk was threatened by former Russian Space Agency chief Dmitry Rogozin following an argument over SpaceX giving Starlink terminals to the Ukraine army. Musk jokingly said, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

However, Rogozin was fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and replaced with Yuri Borisov.

Last year in October, Elon bought X (formerly known as Twitter) for $44 billion. He received a lot of criticism and was accused of permitting hate speech and false information on the social media platform.

The report also followed a statement made by US President Joe Biden in July indicating that the richest man could be investigated for buying Twitter with the help of Saudi Arabian Corporations.

Biden said, “Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at. Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that. I’m suggesting they’re worth being looked at and that’s all I’ll say."

A few X employees told the BBC that Musk is always surrounded by two bodyguards. The security follows him around the headquarters and even to the restroom.

Similarly, media outlet Business Insider reported that a lawsuit was filed by Musk in which he requested a bathroom to be built adjacent to his office in X headquarters so he wouldn’t have to disturb his bodyguards in the middle of the night.

With inputs from agencies

