/Kash Patel’s VIP snorkeling trip to US underwater war tomb of 900 soldiers sparks outrage

FBI director Kash Patel has come under fire after another scandal surfaced, which shows that he took a "VIP snorkel" trip at Pearl Harbour. FBI releases show that he took the excursion while on an official visit to Hawaii. According to Associated Press, emails reveal that Patel snorkelled around the USS Arizona, and the outing was coordinated by the military. During this trip to Hawaii, he also visited the local FBI office and law enforcement. His use of a government-funded private jet for a luxury excursion is now under the scanner. He is also being called out for undertaking an excursion to the USS Arizona, which entombs the remains of 900 soldiers who died during World War II. Japan attacked Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941, and the battleship was taken a brutal hit and sank with 1,177 soldiers on board. The United States built a memorial over it, and the area remains strictly off-limits for snorkelling and diving activities.

Marine archaeologists and crews from the National Park Service occasionally dive to assess the condition of the wreckage. The ship is still leaking oil from its fuel tank 84 years later, and the ship's steel hull is corroding and is also at risk of collapsing. Besides, the remains of those who survived the attack have also been placed in the wreckage to let them rest with their former mates who didn't make it. Some military and government officials responsible for the management of the memorial also visit the site.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pearl Harbor is a historic site, and several former FBI directors have paid a visit over the years. A former government diver who spoke to AP said that none of them, at least since 1993, has gone snorkelling at the memorial. He added it was unusual for someone who was not connected to the memorial and the wreckage in any way to go swimming to the site. Besides, it involved physical risks, and there are security, safety and logistical challenges.

Kash Patel slammed for ‘tax-funded’ vacation to Italy during Winter Olympics