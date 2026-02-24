/Trump mocked female players in locker room call with men's hockey team, and they all laughed

The US men's hockey team is being slammed for their giggles and laughter on a call with Donald Trump after they won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics. They beat Canada to claim gold for the first time in men’s hockey since 1980. What unfolded after the win has tarnished their reputation. The team was celebrating in the men's locker room when they were joined by FBI Director Kash Patel, whose presence was itself a controversy. However, to make things worse, he dialled President Trump and put him on speakerphone. The conversation he had with the men has left people fuming. “I just told my people … I said, we’re giving the State of the Union speech Tuesday night … if you would like to, it’s the coolest night,” Trump said, extending an invitation to the team. “We’re in!” some of the hockey players can be heard saying. “Thank you, Mr President,” another shouted.

Women hockey team also won a gold medal at Olympics

“What would really be cool, and we’ll do the White House next time, we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys. And we have to, I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that?” Trump said, laughing, as the players joined in. “I do believe that I would probably be impeached [if the women’s team were not invited],” Trump said. Having the president talk in a disrespectful tone about women players has angered Americans. Notably, the women's hockey team also won a gold medal at the Olympics.

Netizens angry to see male players laughing at the women players

The video clip is garnering attention for Trump's crass behaviour, as shocked netizens say they cannot believe they were supporting this bunch of men. “Women’s sports will always be a punchline to them, no matter how much phony lip service they pay,” a social media user wrote. “All of them laughing about inviting the women’s team. Every single one of them,” a user wrote, slamming the players. Jessica Luther, who has written books on sports and gender, said it was especially painful to see the men players laughing. “In the video of Trump talking to the US men’s hockey team, when he says, ‘I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that’ as a joke about how annoying it is to have women around, the most painful part for me, are all the hockey players laughing. Actually laughing,” Luther posted on Bluesky.

US women's hockey team decline Trump's invitation

Meanwhile, the US women’s hockey team has declined Trump’s invitation to attend the State of the Union address. “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," a USA Hockey spokesperson told NBC News, adding that the players have prior commitments.