/Winter Olympics 2026 | Alysa Liu wins USA's first women's figure skating gold in over two decades

Alysa Liu saw off her Japanese rivals to claim America's first Olympic women's figure skating gold in a generation on Thursday as the USA beat fierce rivals Canada in the women's ice hockey final. Liu danced her way to the top of the podium in the free skate, surging from third place behind Japan's Ami Nakai and Kaori Sakamoto after Tuesday's short programme. Liu, the reigning world champion, scored 150.20 for a career-best overall total of 226.79 at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, denying Sakomoto a fairytale triumph in her final competition.

The 20-year-old put the US women back on top of the podium in the women's singles event for the first time since Sarah Hughes took gold at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

It is a second gold for Liu in Italy after she helped the US capture the team event.

"I was so calm when I started. I have this breathing technique that I use throughout this program, and I was just making sure to lock in on that, be as smooth as I can and look out into the crowd during all my transitions," Liu said.

"I did that, and I felt everyone's energy. I felt my energy. I feel good, I feel confident and I put it all out there."

Sakamoto, 25, scored 224.90 to finish second, ending her Olympic career with three silvers and a bronze, while 17-year-old Nakai (219.16) rounded off the podium.

Earlier on a magical evening for the United States, Megan Keller's spectacular overtime strike secured a 2-1 win over defending champions Canada in the final of the women's ice hockey.

It was the first time the Americans have won the women's title since the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Keller skilfully deked a Canadian defender and beat goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens just over four minutes into overtime.

Her goal sparked huge celebrations on the Team USA bench and among the thousands of US fans in the Santagiulia Arena in Milan.

"I'm lost for words. This is an incredible feeling. I love these girls so much," Keller said.

"This group deserves it. Just the effort and the faith that we kept through this four-year journey is something very special."

In a tight final, Canada struck first through Kristin O'Neill but just as the Canadians appeared to be heading to victory, Hilary Knight pulled the USA level to send the final into overtime.

Gu on track for elusive gold

On the slopes of Livigno, China freeski superstar Eileen Gu held her nerve to reach the final of the women's halfpipe in an event marred by former Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe's horrific crash.

Defending champion Gu, who has already won two silver medals in Italy, stayed on track for her first gold of the Milan-Cortina Games despite a fall on her first run.

She was under huge pressure for the second of her two runs under the lights but scored 86.50 to reach Saturday's final, finishing fifth out of the 12 qualifiers.

"My working hypothesis is that I need to reach a certain threshold of pressure to thrive, and it's almost like the first run of qualies is not enough," said Gu. "I honestly don't know what it is."

Sharpe, the halfpipe champion at the 2018 Games, tumbled during her second run, losing her skis and poles and lying motionless on the snow as the crowd fell silent.

The 33-year-old, who also qualified for the final, was given medical help for about 10 minutes before being dragged off the course on a sled.

The Canadian Olympic Committee later issued a statement saying she was in a stable condition.

In Bormio, ski mountaineering -- an adrenaline-packed sprint requiring athletes to negotiate uphill climbs on ski and foot before descending by ski -- made its Olympic bow.

Switzerland's Marianne Fatton took gold in the women's ski sprint while the men's skimo event was won by Spain's Oriol Cardona Coll.

It was Spain's first gold at a Winter Games since the 1972 event in Sapporo, Japan.

In men's curling, Great Britain defeated Switzerland to set up a final with Canada, who beat Norway.