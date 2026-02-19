/Winter Olympics 2026 | 'Very scared of this moment': Mikaela Shiffrin, 30, now oldest US skier to win gold after winning as youngest in 2014

Mikaela Shiffrin, 30-year-old US skier, has completed a full cricle in her career with a gold medal in slalom on Wednesday (Feb 18) at the ongoing Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy. The gold medal came after eight long years with last one coming in 2018 Winter Olympics in giant slalom. Shriffin is now oldest US player to win a gold at the Winter Olympics after being the youngest to win one in 2014 Sochi Games as 18-year-old. This is Shiffrin's fourth medal at Winter Olympics including three golds - both are the most by an American skier. Her medal tally includes: a gold at Sochi (2014) in slalom, gold in giant slalom and silver in combined at Pyeongchang (2018), no medal in Beijing 2018 and a gold on Wednesday (Feb 18) in Cortina.

Shiffrin remembers dad Jeff after record medal win at Cortina Winter Olympics 2026

Shiffrin completed first course in 47.13 seconds and the second one in 51.97 seconds - taking her total time to 1:39.10 which was 1.50 seconds better than the second placed skier. Speaking after the win, remembering her father who died at 65 in 2020, an emotional Shiffrin said: "This was a moment I have dreamed about. I’ve also been very scared of this moment. Everything in life that you do after you lose someone you love is like a new experience. It’s like being born again. I still have so many moments where I resist this. I don’t want to be in life without my dad. Maybe today was the first time that I could actually accept this reality. Instead of thinking I would be going in this moment without him, to take the moment to be silent with him."