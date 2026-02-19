Newcastle's Anthony Gordon rewrote history on Wednesday (Feb 18) against Qarabag in Champions League play-off leg 1 match in Baku. The England international scored four goals - all in first half - only the second player to do so in a Champions League match and the first in a knockout Champions League match. Thanks to Gordon, who completed his hattrick in 33 minutes - Newcastle beat Qarabag 6-1 and have almost advanced to the next round, barring an unlikely miracle from Qarabag next week at the home of Magpies. With four goals in the match, Gordon also took his goal tally in the ongoing Champions League season to 10 - second only to Harry Kane. Gordon has already Alan Shearer (6) for most goals by a Newcastle player in a single Champions League season.

Gordon creates history for Newcastle vs Qarabag

Gordon scored his first goal in the third minute of the match which was followed by Malick Thiaw's goal five minutes later. With Magpies leading 2-0 in less than 10 minutes into the match, Gordon scored on a penalty in the 32nd minute and scored another goal in the next minute to complete his hattrick. He's only the third Newcastle player to score a hattrick in a Champions League match and the first one to do in a knockout round. Gordon completed his dream half with a goal on another penalty in the stoppage time as his side led 5-0 going into the half-time.

In the second half, Elvin Cafarguliyev scored the only goal for Qarabag int he 54th minute while Jacob Murphy added the sixth one for Newcastle in the 72nd minute.

Gordon speaks on making Champions League history

"The records are nice, of course, but football is about the team," Gordon told UEFA.com after the win. "Individual moments only matter if the team succeeds and tonight, that was the most important thing.