/Winter Olympics 2026: USA beat Canada to win men's ice hockey gold medal, Jack Hughes scores overtime winner

The USA ended their 46-year wait for a gold medal in Ice Hockey on the final day of the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. Playing Canada in the summit clash, the USA beat Canada 2-1 with Jack Hughes scoring an overtime winner to clinch the final medal of the Games. The win also meant the USA now have three gold medals in Ice Hockey, while they already have eight silver and one bronze medal.

USA end 46-year wait

The tone for the high-stakes games was set early on when the Americans were booed when they came out for the warm-up by a crowd that appeared to be two-thirds Canadian. But chants of "USA, USA" soon rang out and they got louder when Matt Boldy gave the Americans a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Boldly skilfully evaded the challenge of a pair of Canadian defenders and scored past goaltender Jordan Binnington. Having stopped the first 24 shots he faced, USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was finally beaten in the second period by Cale Makar's wrist shot that squeezed over his pad and into the back of the net.

The Americans came close to re-taking the lead at the end of the second period when Brock Faber’s slap shot deflected off both posts but somehow didn't go in. Once the game went into the three-on-three overtime, Hughes applied the golden touch to send his teammates and the US supporters into raptures.

After they won, the American players skated around the rink holding up a jersey with the name Gaudreau on the back in memory of former NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed in August 2024 along with his brother Matthew by a drunk driver while cycling in New Jersey.