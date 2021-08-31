Just don't do it: Nike gives its head office staff a week's break

The logo of Nike (NKE) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States Photograph:( Reuters )
Nike has told employees to step back and focus on their mental health
Pandemic has not been kind to every worker working from home. Many of them are facing mental issues. With a view to give its employees an opportunity to focus on their mental health, Nike has given staff at its head office a week's break before ahead of their return to office in September.
Nike's head of insights Mark Marazzo made the announcement on LinkedIn a week ago.
"Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones," he told the staff in his announcement.
Marazzo told Nike staff: "Do not work". He said that the past year has been "rough" and that everyone was living through a "traumatic event"
"It's not just a 'week off' for the team... it's an acknowledgment that we can prioritize mental health and still get work done." he said in his announcement.
This is not a first time a corporate company has told its staff to take it easy. Dating app Bumble had told its staff to take a step back to focus on themselves back in June.