Just don't do it: Nike gives its head office staff a week's break

Pandemic has not been kind to every worker working from home. Many of them are facing mental issues. With a view to give its employees an opportunity to focus on their mental health, Nike has given staff at its head office a week's break before ahead of their return to office in September.

Nike's head of insights Mark Marazzo made the announcement on LinkedIn a week ago.

"Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones," he told the staff in his announcement.

Marazzo told Nike staff: "Do not work". He said that the past year has been "rough" and that everyone was living through a "traumatic event"

"It's not just a 'week off' for the team... it's an acknowledgment that we can prioritize mental health and still get work done." he said in his announcement.

This is not a first time a corporate company has told its staff to take it easy. Dating app Bumble had told its staff to take a step back to focus on themselves back in June.