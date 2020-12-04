Joe Biden says his son Hunter’s business dealings will be kept away from presidency

US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday said in an interview that his family’s dealings, including those of his son, Hunter will not conflict with his role as commander in chief, dismissing prior allegations of inappropriate business deals.

Biden, in an interview with CNN, said ''My son, my family, will not be involved in any business, any enterprise, that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict, with the appropriate distance from, the presidency and government.''

According to a US Senate Committee report, Joe Biden's son Hunter was paid $50,000 a month to serve as the board of Burisma which is a Ukrainian natural gas company with a corrupt owner while his father was the US vice president during the Obama administration.

The report said the Treasury records accessed by Chairman Grassley and Chairman Johnson showed Hunter Biden and his family including his associates were involved in "potential criminal activity relating to transactions with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals."

The Senate Committee report claimed that that Hunter Biden and his family were involved in a "vast financial network that connected them to foreign nationals and foreign governments across the globe", while adding that Hunter and Archer formed "significant and consistent financial relationships with the corrupt oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky during their time working for Burisma and their firms made millions of dollars from that association while Joe Biden was the vice president."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had made accusations that Hunter Biden engaged in unethical practices in Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Joe Biden has called them false and discredited.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin had rejected Trump's criticism of Hunter and said that although he did ''make very good money in Ukraine'' but Moscow is not aware of anything criminal about his past business.