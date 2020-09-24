US elections 2020: Trump applauds self's approach towards COVID; calls Biden's approach 'anti-science'

The US President Donald Trump has claimed that his approach towards getting rid of the novel coronavirus from the US is the right plan, whereas his rival Joe Biden's plan is "anti-science".

Talking to reporters, Trump claims his "plan will crush the virus" whereas "Biden's plan will crush America".

Trump was criticised for reopening the economy way earlier than needed to woo his voters for the upcoming US elections, scheduled for November 03.

"You can't lock down. Again, we're growing at levels that nobody has ever seen before. Our plan is unleashing a rapid recovery. Our opponent's plan would hurt America very badly. It would send us into a depression," Trump said.

He further went ahead alleging Biden of following an "anti-science" approach towards coronavirus, and later added that he is not sure of what Biden's approach is. "Our approach is pro-science. Biden's approach is anti-science. I don't think they know what their approach is, although a lot of it's copied from what we've done," he said.

Trump also applauded US' readiness for the coronavirus vaccine. Talking about the reports of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine trial reaching final stage, Trump praised the US-based companies and said, "This is record time. This is the fourth vaccine candidate in the United States to reach the final stage of trial. So, we have four candidates already at a very late date. 'Late' being a very positive word, in this case."

He has been alleged of forcing the companies to release the coronavirus vaccine pre-maturely to help him win the upcoming US elections.

Trump also announced that his administration is awarding USD 200 million of CARES Act funding to all 50 states to prepare to distribute the vaccine to high-risk residents.

"We want to do that the instant it is approved — not the following day, but the following moment," he said, adding that through Operation Warp Speed, the US also continues to accelerate life saving therapies.

Joe Biden, during a Black Economic Summit in North Carolina, blamed Trump for mishandling the pandemic and said, "the virus wasn't his fault. But the way he's handled it has been criminal."

The clash between the two has come after Donald Trump was caught on tape admitting to downplaying the seriousness of COVID-19 after an investigative journalist Bob Woodward released the tapes for his book titled Rage in which he uses excerpts from Trump's interviews to reveal things about the US President's role in mishandling of coronavirus.