Donald Trump takes a dig at Meghan Markle over US elections comments

Meghan Markle, a famous American actress and the Duchess of Sussex, on Wednesday urged Americans to register to vote in the upcoming US elections.

Meghan had last night told Americans, "Every four years we are told the same thing that this is the most important election of our lifetime."

"But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard, your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do, and you deserve to be heard," she continued.

The US President Donald Trump, however, did not like the comment and took a dig at the royal couple when the local reporters asked him about Markle's comments.

Trump said, "I'm not a fan of hers" and added "I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he's going to need it."

Not mentioning Trump directly, Prince Harry, added, "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

The couple has been in news since they quit frontline British royal duties earlier this year and moved to California with their one-year-old son, Archie.

The statement has come ahead of the upcoming US elections that are scheduled for November 03 with the US Preisdent Donald Trump re-running for the post with Joe Biden as his opponent.