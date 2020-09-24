US Senate report reveals Joe Biden son Hunter's links with Chinese, Ukrainian firms

According to a US Senate Committee report, Joe Biden's son Hunter was paid $50,000 a month to serve as the board of Burisma which is a Ukrainian natural gas company with a corrupt owner while his father was the US vice president during the Obama administration.

Watch:

The report said the Treasury records accessed by Chairman Grassley and Chairman Johnson showed Hunter Biden and his family including his associates were involved in "potential criminal activity relating to transactions with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals."

The Senate Committee report claimed that that Hunter Biden and his family were involved in a "vast financial network that connected them to foreign nationals and foreign governments across the globe", while adding that Hunter and Archer formed "significant and consistent financial relationships with the corrupt oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky during their time working for Burisma and their firms made millions of dollars from that association while Joe Biden was the vice president."

"Rosemont Seneca Thornton, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden received $3.5 million in wire transfer from Elena Baturina who allegedly received illegal construction contracts from her husband, the former mayor of Moscow," it said.

"In particular these documents show that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from foreign sources as a result of business relationships that he built during the period when his father was the vice-president of US," the report claimed.

The report said Biden and Archer found "willing partners in Chinese nationals connected to the Communist regime", adding that "their work began in China in 2009 with the creation of Rosemont Seneca Partners with Heinz, the stepson of the then secretary of state John Kerry.

"Hunter Biden's connections and financial associations appear to have accelerated significantly after he associated himself with Ye Jianming who had deep connections with the Communist regime and PLA," it said.

The Senate report accused Hunter Biden of making "millions from the relationship".