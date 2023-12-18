Jimmy Lai’s landmark national security trial begins in Hong Kong, Britain calls for his release

The national security trial of media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai began in Hong Kong, on Monday (Dec 18) amid a heavy security presence as dozens of his supporters gathered outside the court. The leading China critic is being tried on charges that he colluded with foreign forces, including the United States.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary and former Prime Minister David Cameron toughened the country’s stance on Sunday (Dec 17) by explicitly calling for the release of British national Lai.

About the trial

Lai’s long-awaited trial, which is expected to go on for months, opened in Hong Kong and is among the most high-profile prosecutions in the city’s government’s crackdown on opposition.

The 76-year-old was the founder of the now shut pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and is one of the most prominent Hong Kong critics of China’s Communist Party leadership.

The trial in Hong Kong according to foreign envoys and others will be a key test for the city’s judicial independence and freedoms following the sweeping China-imposed national security law in 2020.

Lai has been accused of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring to publish seditious material. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

The case of the 76-year-old pro-democracy activist, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, will be heard by three national security judges handpicked by the government, Esther Toh, Susana D’Almada Remedios and Alex Lee.

Lai arrives at court

Lai arrived at the West Kowloon Court at around 7:30 am (local time) and was reportedly driven through the gates in a correctional services van. As of 8:15 am (local time), about 100 people had lined up for public gallery seats, ahead of the trial beginning at 10:00 am (local time).

The 76-year-old had been in jail since December 2020 for violating a lease contract and is serving a sentence of more than five years on fraud charges. The charge has been called politically motivated by his supporters.

Meanwhile, outside the court, the number of Hong Kong police officers outnumbered hundreds of Lai’s supporters in apparent anticipation of protests.

Law enforcement officials had been stationed outside the court since Sunday (Dec 17) and were reportedly equipped with bomb-sniffing dogs, a Chinese-made “Sabretooth” armoured vehicle, and a bomb-disposal van.

Britain, US call for Lai’s release

Cameron, who became foreign minister in November, condemned the “politically motivated prosecution” of the pro-democracy activist.

This comes after his son, Sebastien Lai has previously criticised Britain for being “incredibly weak” in standing up for his father. Sebastien also met with Cameron to discuss his father’s case.

“As a prominent and outspoken journalist and publisher, Jimmy Lai has been targeted in a clear attempt to stop the peaceful exercise of his rights to freedom of expression and association,” said the UK foreign secretary.

Cameron said Hong Kong’s National Security Law was a “clear breach” of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

As a part of the agreement which returned Hong Kong, which was once under British rule to China more than 25 years ago, also guaranteed a high degree of autonomy, including freedom of speech.

The US state department has also condemned the trial, noting that Lai was denied his choice of legal counsel, and called for his release, as well as “all others imprisoned for defending their rights”.