US: At least three injured, suspect dead after shooting in downtown Austin

At least three people were injured, one critically, and the armed suspect was killed after a shooting incident in downtown Austin, Texas on Saturday night (Dec 16). This was hours after the police said that they were responding to another shooting that happened at the city’s Barton Creek Square Mall where one person was shot and sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, in the US state of Florida, several people were injured due to the chaos after a fire alarm triggered fears of an active shooter in the community of Lutz.

What happened in downtown Austin?

The officers were responding to an incident in a bar on East 6th Street in the heart of the Texas capital shortly before midnight, said the Austin Police Department (APD) after they received a report about a person trying to enter the establishment with a gun, in violation of the Texas Penal Code.

An employee identified the suspect after the officers arrived and they approached him, said Austin Police Department Interim Chief Robin Henderson at a press briefing, on early Sunday (Dec 17).

The suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the responding officers as well as bystanders, he added. Subsequently, the three officers fired their weapons at the suspect, who was hit multiple times, and was later pronounced deceased, said the APD interim chief.

According to the police, three others were injured and taken to the hospital. One person suffered critical injuries, said Henderson, adding that others sustained injuries which were not considered life-threatening.

ALSO READ | India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to travel to Russia later this week

It was not immediately clear if the bystanders were struck by gunfire or were injured by some other means. Henderson said the officers involved in the shooting have all been members of the APD for nine to 13 years.

Barton Creek Square Mall shooting incident

The incident on Saturday night also came hours after a shooting incident at the Barton Creek Square Mall which sparked panic and sent holiday shoppers running to take cover.

ALSO READ | US weighs options to retaliate against Houthi attacks in Red Sea: Report

According to the APD, the incident occurred around 4:40 pm (local time). One victim was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries and two others sustained minor injuries while evacuating the mall, but were not taken to the hospital, reported KXAN-TV affiliated with NBC.

Several injured after panic at Tampa Premium Outlets

Several people were injured due to the chaos which broke out at the Tampa Premium Outlets after the fire alarm was triggered amid fears of an active shooter, on Sunday (Dec 17), reported the local media.

The fire alarm was activated around 4:30 pm (local time) prompting nearby residents to get alerts about a possible shooting in the area, said the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Subsequently, officers arrived at the scene but found no evidence of shooting.



Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos, videos and information shared on social media. Unconfirmed reports of an active shooter at Tampa Premium Outlets mall in Wesley Chapel FL



The mall is on lockdown#breakingnews #tampapremiumoutlets #wesleychapel pic.twitter.com/gbaSk1ciGT — Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) December 17, 2023 × Some people who were shopping were treated for minor injuries sustained during their initial rush to safety, reported the Tampa Bay Times.