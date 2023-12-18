Watch: Car slams into Joe Biden’s motorcade, startling security officials

A car crashed into a stationary SUV that was part of President Joe Biden's motorcade when the president left his campaign headquarters in Delaware. First lady Jill Biden and the president were said to be safe and unharmed.

A loud noise was heard on Sunday (Dec 17) at 8 pm (local time) when the sedan ploughed into a sedan and hit a US Secret Service vehicle that was stationed to close off a nearby intersection about 40 meters (130 feet) from Biden.

At that time Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armoured SUV.

The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before the Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Accident happened in front of Biden

The security personnel rushed the president into a waiting vehicle and was whisked away from the building in downtown Wilmington.

"Both the president and first lady are fine," a White House official told an AFP reporter who witnessed the incident. Further questions were referred to the US Secret Service.

Videos going viral on social media showed the moment the grey-coloured car hit the SUV. JUST IN: Car crashes into Biden's motorcade as president leaves campaign event in Delaware. Biden was rushed into his car and was not involved pic.twitter.com/kStcPneTEZ — BNO News (@BNONews) December 18, 2023 × BREAKING: Joe Biden's motorcade can't even drive properly. They took a wrong turn and collided with an innocent driver, and now they're trying to spin this into some sort of security issue. The only issue is the one they caused. pic.twitter.com/7FBILvsVUH — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) December 18, 2023 ×

Just minutes before the incident, a group of reporters had gathered on the sidewalk outside the campaign offices, where the president and First Lady Jill Biden had had dinner with staff, and were lining up questions to Biden from a distance when they heard the crash and saw him with a surprised expression on his face, AFP reported.

No details of driver provided

Reporters were then quickly rounded up by staff to join the motorcade as it departed the rain-drenched scene.

"They're evacuating, you guys gotta go," a staffer told reporters as security personnel secured the area, according to AFP.

No other details, regarding the identity of the driver who crashed the car, or what led to the incident were immediately available. The Secret Service has also not provided any response.